McAuliffe on Anthem decision to remain in Virginia marketplace
Governor Terry McAuliffe released a statement today following health insurer Anthem’s decision to continue to offer plans to Virginians through the Affordable Care Act after significant discussions with Governor McAuliffe and Virginia’s congressional delegation about the importance of Anthem’s plans to Virginia consumers.
“I have just been informed by the President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia that they will be offering individual health insurance policies in 68 Virginia localities in 2018. Their decision to make sure every locality in Virginia is served is a recognition that all Virginians need access to health care and a direct reflection of the intense effort by our administration, our Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and our entire congressional delegation to convince Anthem of the value of continuing to offer plans in these localities.
“I am deeply grateful than Anthem has stepped forward to continue to serve Virginia in this time of federal uncertainty. However, this decision does not change the fact that President Trump and Republicans in Congress are actively working to undermine the Affordable Care Act, to the detriment of states like Virginia. It is imperative that leaders in Washington take quick action to make sure the Marketplace in Virginia and those across the country are sustainable for years to come.”
