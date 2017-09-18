 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces 215,100 net new jobs in Virginia

Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 7:59 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced last week that 215,100 net new jobs have been created in the Commonwealth since January 2014. In addition, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, total wages and salaries in Virginia have increased by 12.2 percent since January 2014, while average hourly earnings and total personal income have increased by 7.4 and 13.3 percent, respectively.

terry mcauliffeVirginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in August at 3.8 percent, but was down 0.3 percentage points from a year ago. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was up 0.1 percentage point in August to 4.4 percent.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the work we have done recruiting more private sector investment into the Commonwealth and building a stronger foundation for long-term economic growth,” said Governor McAuliffe.  “At the beginning of this administration our unemployment rate stood at 5.4 percent and our economy was being battered by sequestration and shut-down politics in Washington. Since then we have worked hard to create economic opportunity for people in every corner of the Commonwealth, and the results of those efforts are clear. I’m proud of the work we have done creating jobs and increasing wages, but continued dysfunction in Washington means we must work harder than ever to build a new Virginia economy.”

Virginia has the third lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the Southeast states, behind Arkansas and Tennessee. Virginia has the third lowest rate among major U.S. states behind Tennessee and Indiana.

Virginia’s labor force continued to expand in August. Household employment and the number of unemployed also experienced slight increases in August. Household employment increased by 159, and the number of unemployed increased by 231.

“It’s clear to see that our efforts, in partnership with the private sector and the General Assembly, continue to make the new Virginia economy stronger,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore.  “Thanks to our efforts in economic and workforce development, we’re attracting new businesses to the Commonwealth and helping existing employers grow. Today’s announcement is great news for Virginia, and I look forward to continuing this momentum in the coming months.”

Virginia’s nonfarm payroll employment is 58,700 jobs higher when compared to August of 2016. Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia has been positive for 41 consecutive months. In August, Virginia’s over-the-year growth of 1.5 percent exceeded the national growth rate of 1.4 percent.

In August, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 60,000 jobs, while the public sector recorded an over-the-year loss of 1,300 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, eight of the eleven major industry divisions experienced employment gains.

For a greater statistical breakdown visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at www.vec.virginia.gov.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic are decreasing after the double hit to the United States by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win

The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Moonlight and Merlot to help provide Family Consultation Room in new Augusta Health Emergency Department
Herring urges Equifax to disable fee-based monitoring services
MBU​ ​psychology​ ​professor​ ​puts​ ​Harry​ ​Potter​ ​on​ ​the​ ​couch
McAuliffe announces $175,000 grant to La Cocina VA for small business development
Melody Pannell to speak at Bridgewater College on International Day of Peace
McAuliffe participates in Virginia Community College System Cyber Security Advisory Board
No. 5 Virginia plays to 1-1 draw at ECU
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Sept. 18-22
Ralph Northam issues technology policy plan
Gas prices heading back down after Harvey, Irma
Flint water continues to heal, meets EPA standards
Face the Nation’s Bob Schieffer at American Shakespeare Center’s Annual Gala Inbox
McAuliffe announces $8.8 million in Community Development Block Grants
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 18-22
Are there any realistic geoengineering solutions to our climate woes?
Bridgewater steamrolls Apprentice, 52-0
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 