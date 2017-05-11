Mary Baldwin University names new provost

Ty F. Buckman will become provost and professor of English at Mary Baldwin University effective July 1.

Buckman has a distinguished record as a teacher, scholar, and administrator. He is vice president for strategic initiatives at Wittenberg University in Ohio, where he has served for 17 years on the faculty, as associate provost for undergraduate affairs and curriculum, and as faculty development administrator.

“I have invested my professional career in institutions dedicated to excellence in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional programs, and to helping them thrive in challenging times,” Buckman said. “I have deep respect for Mary Baldwin, an institution that has remained true to its core mission and identity while demonstrating remarkable resilience and innovation. I am truly honored and very excited to be joining the Mary Baldwin community.”

Buckman is an experienced peer evaluator for the Higher Learning Commission, a Teagle Assessment Scholar through the Center for Inquiry in the Liberal Arts, and a sought-after consultant and advisor for private colleges throughout the United States. His past experience also includes strategic planning development, alumni engagement, fundraising, and helping foster educational partnerships within the health care community.

He earned a PhD in English Renaissance literature and a master of arts in English literature from the University of Virginia and a bachelor of arts in English from Nyack College.

President Pamela R. Fox offered her highest endorsement for Buckman and unqualified enthusiasm for his pending arrival at MBU.

“Ty is a proven transformational and strategic leader, an innovator and a skilled negotiator, and an open-minded thinker devoted to fostering diversity and inclusivity and collegiality,” Fox said. “We are honored to welcome him, his wife Jody, and their two children back to Virginia.”

Buckman succeeds Oliver H. Evans, who has served as interim provost for the 2016–17 academic year following the departure of Catharine O’Connell, former vice president for academic affairs and dean of the university.