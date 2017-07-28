 jump to example.com

Mary Baldwin University appoints new vice president of enrollment

Published Friday, Jul. 28, 2017, 11:53 am

Dr. James McCoy has accepted the position of interim vice president of enrollment at Mary Baldwin University.

mary baldwin universityDr. McCoy joins us at a significant time as we work to create the Mary Baldwin University that will lead us into the future,” said MBU President Pamela R. Fox. “He brings innovative direction to all facets of enrollment management and a wide breadth of experience with the strategic development of planning and policies at a variety of institutions of higher learning.”

McCoy most recently served as the chief enrollment officer — vice president for enrollment management — at the University of New Haven (UNH) in West Haven, Connecticut. There he oversaw undergraduate and graduate admissions, marketing, academic advising, athletics, and the registrar.

Prior to UNH, McCoy was vice provost, enrollment management, planning and policy at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where he led strategic enrollment management efforts, provided administrative oversight for the undergraduate and continuing education admissions offices, and developed a university-wide, five-year enrollment plan.

Previously, he also served as associate vice president, enrollment services at Xavier University in Cincinnati; associate vice president, enrollment services at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio; and director of the Division of Marketing and Recruitment/Undergraduate Admission and adjunct assistant professor of agriculture and extension education at Pennsylvania State University.

“It is thrilling to be at MBU at this time in its history, and I hope I can bring experience to meet the enrollment challenges of tomorrow,” said McCoy.

McCoy is the founder of several professional associations in the area of enrollment management, including McCoy Enrollment Advisory Group, the National Council for Enrollment Planning and Policy, and the Annapolis Educational Institute, Inc.

He earned his BS from Virginia Tech and both his MS and PhD from Pennsylvania State University.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a diverse student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia, at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County, online, and through regional advising centers throughout Virginia. All programs are coeducational except the Mary Baldwin College for Women. Throughout 2016–17, MBU is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

