Mark Warner statement on Trump administration Cuba rollback

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the below statement following the Trump Administration’s rollback of U.S.-Cuba policy.

“This decision by the Trump Administration to reverse progress in U.S.-Cuba relations sends the wrong message to the world about American leadership. We must never stop pressing the Cuban government on democracy and human rights, but further restricting economic and cultural engagement between our two nations betrays the spirit of cooperation that will ultimately help empower the Cuban people to choose their own destiny.”