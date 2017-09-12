Many people suffer from hearing loss

Are you one of those millions of people who does not hear as well as they once did? If so, you are certainly not alone. Consider these statistics reported by Sergei Kochkin, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Better Hearing Institute :

3 in 10 people over age 60 have hearing loss;

1 in 6 baby boomers (ages 41-59), or 14.6%, have a hearing problem;

1 in 14 Generation Xers (ages 29-40), or 7.4%, already have hearing loss;

At least 1.4 million children (18 or younger) have hearing problems;

It is estimated that 3 in 1,000 infants are born with serious to profound hearing loss.

In addition, studies have linked untreated hearing loss to emotional, physical, mental, psychological and even economic disadvantages. And, to make matters even worse, there are many “myths” about hearing loss that prevent those with hearing loss from doing anything about it.

