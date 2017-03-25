Man, woman arrested in Waynesboro lottery ticket theft

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man and woman for their roles in a theft of several hundred of dollars of lottery tickets from a local convenience store last weekend.

Shelia Elizabeth Greene, 25 years old, and Quentin Shunte’ Johnson, 34 years old and both of Waynesboro, each face a felony charge resulting from the theft. Greene was an employee at the 7-Eleven, 2716 West Main Street, when the theft occurred from the store.

On March 19, 2017, officers responded to 7-Eleven to speak with the store manager about several dozen lottery tickets having been given away by Greene, a cashier, to Johnson. Greene and Johnson are acquaintances. The investigation revealed that earlier in the day Greene, who was working at the register, gave nearly $700 of scratcher lottery tickets to Johnson when he came in the store. Johnson also took a $10 hat before leaving. The store’s video security system also captured images of the theft.

Greene faces a felony charge of Embezzlement; Johnson faces a felony charge of Knowingly Receiving Stolen Property. Both were arrested this past week and are free on bond.