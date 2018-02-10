Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Feb. 12-16
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Business at Sweet Briar College– Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Appomattox County:
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Buckingham County:
Route 644 & 662 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.
Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush at various secondary route locations.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County:
Route 43 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Charlotte County:
Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) –Closed thru 3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.
Route 695 over Cub Creek (617 – 727) – Closed thru 5/25 for bridge replacement. Detour via 617, 40 and 727 back to 695.
Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.
Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Cumberland County:
Various – Crew will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Halifax County:
Route 58 – Crew will replace back plates on signals.
Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closures and width restriction of 11’6” for bridge work. Est. comp. 4/2018.
Route 658 over Dan River –Weather permitting, debris removal with lane closure (delayed).
Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) –Closed thru 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.
Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will boom axe and work surfaces.
Cluster Springs and Volens AHQs – Crews will cut right of way on secondary routes.
Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.)– Vehicles entering/exiting road. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.
Odd Fellows Road –1-way traffic from Perkins St. to Bradley Dr. to widen road for new interchange. 3-month detour in place for northbound traffic (to Mayflower Dr.).
Nelson County:
Route 29 at Nelson County High School– Crew will maintain and repair pavement messages.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 – Crew will replace back plates on signals.
Route 58 East over Sandy Creek, 2 mi. east of 726 – Bridge repairs will reduce lane to 11’. Work expected to last approximately 4 weeks.
Route 670, Gretna AHQ –Road closed approx. 3 weeks for replacement of mainline pipe. Detour via Routes 685,646 and 642 before going back to 670.
Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) –Closedfor bridgework. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.
Route 880– One lane closed for debris removal. Work expected to last approx. 4 weeks.
Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches.
Brosville, Gretna, and Kentuck AHQs – Crews will boom axe.
Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will work shoulders.
Rondo AHQ – Crew will cut limbs.
Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.
Prince Edward County:
Route 360 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.
Various – Crew will cut brush, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
District-wide activities:
Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.
Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.
Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will rehab/replace pipe at various locations.
Discussion