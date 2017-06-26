 jump to example.com

Lime Kiln Theater presents Love Canon in concert

Published Monday, Jun. 26, 2017, 7:01 am

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2017 concert series will continue on Saturday, July 1, as Love Canon performs with opener Courtney Hartman.

lime kiln theaterAdvance tickets are $20 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $25 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and Rockbridge Vineyard wine are available for purchase at all shows. The Love Canon concert is presented by Sweet Things Ice Cream Shoppe, The Jefferson Florist and Garden, Linda and Alec Wilder, Spink Enterprises and Paradox Farm.

Love Canon doesn’t cover the music of the ’80s as much as kidnap it and take it on a bluegrass-tinged joyride. Sprouting from the musical foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville, Virginia’s Love Canon currently resides in full bloom. The musicians, led by guitarist Jesse Harper, are six seasoned virtuoso string players fused together by wood and wire to become Love Canon.

With a passenger van and a trucker’s atlas, Love Canon has been touring the mid-Atlantic since 2010, bringing their own raucous blend of bluegrass to the masses. The band’s diehard fans are music lovers first and foremost, drawn to the beautiful high-lonesome stylings of Harper’s guitar and vox paired with banjo master Adam Larrabee, mandolin pickin’ by Andy Thacker with Darrell Muller holding down the low-end on standup bass. The band is augmented with the sweet sounds of resonator guitar king Jay Starling on the Beard MA-6.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Courtney Hartman started playing guitar at the young age of eight, after having already spent several years on the fiddle and mandolin. Her early years were spent steeped in American Roots music, and today she has fused a diverse range of influences from Norman Blake to Bill Frisell, creating music that acknowledges and pays homage to her roots, while pushing beyond its defined boundaries. Her recently released solo project Nothing We Say is flush with intimate ruminations on her life as a traveling musician and a deep curiosity about the world around her. Acoustic Guitar Magazine lauds Courtney as a “distinctive guitar stylist… and a songwriter that delights and disturbs.”​

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

