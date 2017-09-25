 jump to example.com

Legendary worldbeat band Baaba Seth plays Freefall concert at IX

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 12:02 am

Baaba Seth performs its trademark high-energy dance-mix of original worldbeat music with an afro-funk-jazz-rock vibe this weekend as part of WTJU’s Freefall concert series – Saturday, September 30, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

Freefall Music & Art FestivalBaaba Seth is one of Charlottesville’s best-loved and most celebrated bands. The band formed in 1991 on a front porch in Charlottesville near the Unviersity of Virginia. Casual jam sessions morphed into a gigging band that brought together the catchy grooves of modern African music and the American songwriting tradition.

“Baaba Seth is the rare band that can survive so long and still love what they do so much,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “Their music is so infused with joy, which is pretty obvious and infectious during their live performances. Baaba Seth gets everybody dancing from the first drum call until the last note.”

This week’s Freefall opening act is Choose Your Own Adventure, a live-composed funk collective made up of jazz musicians who love funk, hip-hop and R&B. They build tunes on stage from the drums up, creating a constantly evolving live experience that’s both viscerally and mentally exciting.

The September 30 edition of the Freefall Music & Art Festival happens to be co-located with OmegaCon 2017, Central Virginia’s gaming & cosplay convention.

“The Freefall concert series celebrates our community in all its eclectic, funky, joyous diversity. Just as WTJU brings people together through shared music experiences via 91.1 FM, these Freefall concerts help weave our community’s cultural fabric through fantastic music events,” said Moore.

WTJU’s Freefall concerts take place every Saturday, 5-9 p.m. through October 28, 2017. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series features FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.

   
