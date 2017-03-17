 jump to example.com

Lane closures coming to Interstate 64 for bridge work

Published Friday, Mar. 17, 2017, 4:25 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

interstate 64Bridge maintenance work will soon begin on Interstate 64 at mile marker 119 over Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) in Charlottesville. The bridges in both directions will be patched and receive a latex overlay to extend service life.

This winter, under a $735,727 construction contract, Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Martins Construction Corp. of Falls Church has worked outside the travel lanes to complete as much work as possible but will need lane closures to complete the remaining tasks.

8 p.m. Sunday, March 26 to 6 a.m. Monday, March 27 and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 27-31, travelers should expect alternating overnight lane closures while the contractor mills and prepares the bridge deck. Motorists will encounter a bumpy riding surface until crews can complete the latex overlay over the following two weekends.

The contractor will work on the eastbound bridge March 31-April 3 and the westbound bridge April 7-10. The single-lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. To help reduce delays for the 18,000 motorists that travel each direction of I-64 on a typical weekend day, VDOT will implement a zipper merge pattern at the work zone.

Rather than merging at the first “lane closed” sign, drivers should stay in their current travel lane up to the merge point and take turns merging — similar to a zipper — into the open lane. When traffic is heavy, this merge method has been shown to reduce backups and keeps traffic flowing through the work zone.

Depending on direction of travel, motorists attending special events in Charlottesville during these weekend closures should plan for extra travel time.

Additional overnight single-lane closures should be expected through mid-April for pavement marking and other finishing work.

For more information, visit virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/64bridgemaint.asp.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 