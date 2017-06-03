 jump to example.com

JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage

Published Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017, 5:03 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

JMU Children’s Theatre is marking the summer of 2017 with three adaptations of children’s classics: Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical and Just So Stories, presented by JMU’s Playshop Players, and Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!,” presented by Roanoke Children’s Theatre, at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical and Just So Stories are “Forbes Family Fun” events sponsored by Union Bank & Trust.

jmu forbes centerKnuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical runs June 9-18 (June 9, 16 @ 7 p.m.; June 10, 17 @ 2 p.m.; June 11, 18 @ 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” runs June 24-25 @ 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Just So Stories runs June 30-July 9 (June 30, July 7 @ 7 p.m.; July 1, 8 @ 2 p.m.; July 2, 9 @ 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.). All shows take place in the Forbes Center Studio Theatre.

A trip to the laundromat takes an unexpected turn when “somebunny” is left behind in Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical. Chock full of laughter, song and gigantic dancing laundry, this musical journey of Trixie, her dad and Knuffle Bunny is based on the Caldecott Honor-winning picture book Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale by six-time Emmy Award winner Mo Willems with music by Grammy-winning composer Michael Silversher.

Mo Willems’ beloved and award-winning children’s books, Elephant and Piggie, go from page to the stage in Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” This brand new vaudevillian romp-of-a-musical explores the importance of friendship and will have audiences dancing in their seats!

One of Rudyard Kipling’s best known works, Just So Stories comes to life in an adventurous, imaginative and humorous production. Audiences will participate in hands-on activities to explore the answers to questions about how the world came to be.

Since 1993, the JMU School of Theatre and Dance has been entertaining families from across the Shenandoah Valley with quality family theatre. It became a summer tradition for families to fill Theatre II to watch fairy tales, small children’s musicals and children’s literature magically come to life. That tradition carried over to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, where performers and audiences have the opportunity to come together in the state-of-the-art Studio Theatre.

Under the artistic direction of Kate Arecchi, JMU Children’s Theatre is a project of the School of Theatre and Dance. Six current theatre and musical theatre majors in Playshop Players have the opportunity to hone their skills as performing artists, designers and technicians while sharing their work with the local community.

The goal of JMU Children’s Theatre is to serve as many children and families as possible—regardless of socioeconomic background—while maintaining a high level of artistic excellence. Company members understand the importance of wonder and inspiration in a child’s life and are dedicated to keeping professional, quality children’s theater in the Shenandoah Valley affordable and accessible.

Tickets are $10 for children and $13 for adults. For tickets, visit www.jmuforbescenter.com or call the Forbes Center Box Office at (540) 568-7000. Contact Jen Kulju, public relations coordinator at the Forbes Center, at (540) 568-4394 or by e-mail at kuljuja@jmu.edu for further information.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tractor plow course highlights fire academy
Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation
Virginia Commissioner of Insurance announces retirement plans
Virginia psychiatric nurses association honors EMU professor with annual award in her name
ShenanArts presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical
Deadline for mailed absentee applications is Tuesday, June 6
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 5-9
How are farms and farmers dealing with climate change?
Waynesboro Generals win Valley League opener
Squirrels down Trenton in front of sellout crowd
Reyes keeps rolling in Potomac shutout win
Friday games rained out at NCAA Fort Worth Regional
Appalachian Trail hikers protest McAuliffe’s support of pipelines
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 5-9
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Is Hillary Clinton right?
VMI basketball adds two to recruiting class
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 