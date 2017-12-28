JBR Vineyards to open new farm winery in Giles County

JBR Vineyards, LLC will expand its vineyard operation to open a farm winery in Giles County. The company will invest over a quarter of a million dollars in the construction of its new winery and tasting room, which will create two new jobs. JBR planted Giles County’s first vineyard in 2006 and plans to now expand the vineyard substantially to support its wine production. Through this expansion, JBR will use over 14 tons of Virginia-grown grapes in its wines over the next three years.

“JBR Vineyard’s continued growth and investment in Giles County is great news for Virginia’s rural areas and agriculture sector overall,” saidGovernor McAuliffe. “Investments like these create jobs and open new markets for agritourism in the region. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s agriculture industry as we continue with our ongoing efforts to build and diversify the new Virginia economy.”

“Through its commitment to producing high quality estate wines, JBR Vineyards is furthering Virginia’s efforts at growing this important sector of the economy,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with Giles County through the AFID Program to support this local business in a flourishing industry.”

“The vineyard/winery industry in Virginia is starting to be noticed,” said co-owner of JBR Vineyards LLC and Giles County native Jessee Ring. “With our vineyard expansion, new facilities were needed and we chose to do that at the Giles County vineyard. We appreciate the help we have gotten from the County and the Commonwealth. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey!”

“We are excited that VDACS and the Governor’s Office continue to promote and support new business opportunities like JBR Vineyards,” said Chris McKlarney, Giles County Administrator. “Giles County is pleased to join with our Commonwealth of Virginia partners in the effort to expand our economy and create new jobs for our citizens. Agriculture is important to Giles County and the addition of a vineyard and winery will provide additional tourism opportunities for visitors to Virginia’s Mountain Playground.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Giles County and JBR Vineyards to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $5,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Giles County will match with local funds.