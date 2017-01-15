 jump to example.com

Jasmine Guy, Avery Sharpe Trio bring Harlem Renaissance to life

Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, 2:04 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

harlem renaissanceStep into the world of the Harlem Renaissance through words, music, and imagery with “Raisin’ Cane: A Harlem Renaissance Odyssey,” a production featuring award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Jasmine Guy and the acclaimed Avery Sharpe Trio, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Presented by the Moss Arts Center, the performance will be held in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

In 1918, as World War I ended and thousands of African-American soldiers returned home, a mountain of artistic expression was ready to explode. The words and thoughts of Jean Toomer, Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, W.E.B. Du Bois, and others became the voice of a new generation. Inspired by the thoughts, songs, and images from this time, and specifically the classic 1923 Toomer novel, “Cane,” the performance weaves these voices into an experience that spans this era and provides a window on a critical point in history.

With a diverse career in television, theatre, and film, Guy spent years on Broadway before landing the role of Whitley Gilbert on “The Cosby Show” spinoff, “A Different World,” which earned her six consecutive NAACP Image Awards. Guy has also appeared in films and mini-series, including Spike Lee’s “School Daze,” Eddie Murphy’s “Harlem Nights,” Alex Hailey’s “Queen,” and Debbie Allen’s “Stompin’ at the Savoy.”

Currently, she can be seen as history professor Ella Grace in the new BET series, “The Quad,” and in her recurring role as Grams on the CW Network series, “Vampire Diaries.”

Sharpe is a renowned jazz bassist and composer who has worked with many jazz greats, from Dizzy Gillespie to Pat Metheny, and has led his own groups. All of Sharpe’s recordings feature his distinctive original compositions, which draw from the full range of his musical background. His latest recording, “Sojourner Truth: Ain’t I a Woman,” features collaborations with various artists, including Onaje Alan Gumbs, Yoron Israel, Craig Handy, Duane Eubanks, and Jeri Brown.

Sharpe teamed with classical cellist and writer Harry Clark to compose the music for “Raisin’ Cane” and will be joined onstage by percussionist Kevin Sharpe and jazz violinist Diane Monroe, who composed music to “The Self Evident Poem” from “Quilting the Black Eyed Pea” by Virginia Tech’s University Distinguished Professor of English Nikki Giovanni.

During their visit, Guy will lead an acting workshop for theatre art students in Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts, while the Avery Sharpe Trio heads a jazz music workshop for students at Kipps Elementary School in Blacksburg. The artists will also perform an abridged version of “Raisin’ Cane: A Harlem Renaissance Odyssey” for students in grades five through 12 from Roanoke City and Montgomery, Pulaski, Giles, and Floyd counties.

 

Tickets

Tickets for the performance are $20-45 for general public and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.

Parking is available in the North End Parking Garage on Turner Street. Virginia Tech faculty and staff possessing a valid Virginia Tech parking permit can enter and exit the garage free of charge. Limited street parking is also available. Parking on Alumni Mall is free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Kacy McAllister at 540-231-5300 or email kmcallis@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to an event.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices stabilizing after days of upward movement

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region have stayed relatively static this week, in some areas rising or falling by just a penny or so.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

Inside the Numbers: #19 UVA flips the script in win at Clemson

UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Capitol Square building to be named for civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns

The newly renovated building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.

Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff?

Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

December revenue collections down from previous year

Governor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 