Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County

Overnight Interstate 81 lane and on-ramp closures are scheduled for Monday night into early Tuesday morning, November 6-7, at exit 213 (Greenville) in Augusta County.

These closures will be in place from 8 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. They include the right lanes of northbound and southbound I-81 from mile marker 212 to 214, as well as the on-ramps from Route 11 onto northbound and southbound I-81.

Motorists who need to access I-81 from Route 11 in the Greenville area will use one of these detour routes:

Northbound drivers will follow Route 11 north about 4.5 miles and turn right on Route 654 (White Hill Road) to access the interstate at exit 217.

Southbound drivers will follow Route 11 south about 8 miles and turn right on Route 606 (Raphine Road) to access the interstate at exit 205.

The traffic restrictions allow contractors to extend the I-81 northbound and southbound acceleration lanes as part of the exit 213 interchange improvements. All work is weather permitting.

The I-81 exit 213 project was selected for funding through Virginia’s SMART SCALE program for prioritizing transportation projects. In February 2017, The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,054,458.96 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating of Strasburg, Va. This project is scheduled for completion in late 2017.

