Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled

A traffic-pattern change for Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound in Rockbridge County has been rescheduled due to forecasted rain.

The change is now expected to begin on the morning of Tuesday, May 16, and continue for about a month during the final phase of work in the $15.5 million rehabilitation of the Maury River bridges.

The eastbound and westbound bridges will both have single-lane traffic between mile marker 53.3 and 55.3 near Lexington. Motorists will be restricted to the right lane throughout the work zone while contractors repave the left lanes, remove median crossovers and install guardrail.

The speed limit on I-64 through this work zone is 55 miles an hour. Final completion of the Maury River bridges project is scheduled for summer 2017. All work is weather permitting.

