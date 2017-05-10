 jump to example.com

Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 4:50 pm

A traffic-pattern change for Interstate 64 eastbound and westbound in Rockbridge County has been rescheduled due to forecasted rain.

The change is now expected to begin on the morning of Tuesday, May 16, and continue for about a month during the final phase of work in the $15.5 million rehabilitation of the Maury River bridges.

interstate 64The eastbound and westbound bridges will both have single-lane traffic between mile marker 53.3 and 55.3 near Lexington. Motorists will be restricted to the right lane throughout the work zone while contractors repave the left lanes, remove median crossovers and install guardrail.

The speed limit on I-64 through this work zone is 55 miles an hour. Final completion of the Maury River bridges project is scheduled for summer 2017. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

