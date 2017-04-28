Interstate 64 lane closure in Alleghany County

The left lane of eastbound Interstate 64 in Alleghany County is expected to be closed through Tuesday, May 2, between mile marker 3 and 6. Contractors are paving that portion of the interstate, but are unable to finish work today because of a malfunction at an asphalt plant.

The I-64 eastbound left lane will remain closed until the paving operation is completed on Tuesday. All work is weather permitting.

