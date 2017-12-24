Instant Systems to invest $900K to expand biotechnology packaging operation in Norfolk

Instant Systems, a manufacturer of custom, medical-grade bags for processing, storage, and transport of biological materials, will invest over $900,000 to expand in the City of Norfolk.

Instant Systems will purchase equipment for new product lines and training related to packaging technology. The project will create 72 new jobs and 26 existing employees will be retrained on the new technology.

“Instant Systems has been on the cutting edge of packaging technology since its founding just over a decade ago in Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Instant Systems is nearly tripling its team with this expansion to keep up with production demand. It is exciting to watch this innovative company grow its workforce and expand into new markets. This female-led, high-tech company exemplifies the type of businesses we are working to attract and retain in the Commonwealth as we diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

Specializing in application-specific packaging designs for cryopreservation, cellular therapy, bioprocessing, medical and industrial use, Instant Systems is the leader in custom, high-performance, film-based containers and bags. Founded in 2005, Instant Systems has grown from a small, single-product specialty firm to a company with the capabilities to produce high-performance solutions for any industry. From cryogenic temperature applications to ideal biological environments, Instant Systems’ engineers thrive on creating viable systems for extremely challenging applications.

“Customers come to Instant Systems because they are looking for packing systems that give them market differentiation, setting their products apart and aiding in the successful delivery of life saving products to the patients who need them,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “This expansion is a testament to the region’s robust pipeline of talent and competitive business climate, and we are confident that Instant Systems will continue to thrive in the City of Norfolk. Virginia is honored to call such a revolutionary company a corporate partner, and we look forward to Instant Systems’ leadership in this high-tech field.”

“Instant Systems enjoys ongoing local and state support of its growth initiatives,” explains Tara Ramsey, Instant Systems’ President. “This support, paired with the area’s overall economic, social, and cultural growth aid in the ability to attract new talent, making the City of Norfolk and the State of Virginia the perfect choice for our continued expansion.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) will support Instant Systems’ new job creation and job retraining through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. Instant Systems will enter VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program in 2018. VALET is an application-based, two-year international export acceleration program.

“Instant Systems not only provides innovative, in-demand health care solutions, it’s also a dynamic company that is creating new jobs and has made Norfolk its home,” said Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor, City of Norfolk. “We are excited about Instant Systems’ expansion and grateful for Governor McAuliffe’s and VEDP’s support through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Norfolk’s economy is growing and becoming more diverse through the efforts of business leaders like Tara Ramsey, who are taking advantage of our premier institutions and talented workforce to build successful companies.”

“I am proud for a company of Instant Systems’ caliber to call my district home,” said Senator Lionel Spruill. “With several thriving universities and nationally-recognized hospitals, Norfolk is an ideal city for industry development and innovation, and I am confident that Instant Systems will continue to find promising talent as it enters this next phase of growth.”

“We’re delighted for Instant Systems’ growth and development,” said Delegate Daun Sessoms Hester. “Their innovations and hard work are major contributions to Norfolk and Virginia.”