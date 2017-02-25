House sustains McAuliffe veto of bill to defund Planned Parenthood

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The House of Delegates voted today to sustain Governor Terry McAuliffe’s veto of HB 2264. The legislation would have cut off state funding to Planned Parenthood health centers across the Commonwealth.

Statement from Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam:

“I thank Governor McAuliffe for standing by his promise to be a brick wall against attacks on a woman’s access to reproductive health care, and I applaud members of the House of Delegates for standing with him and sustaining his veto today,” Lt. Gov. Northam said. “Access to health care should not be a partisan issue, and I am disappointed that ideology has made it a political football.”

“I proposed a pilot program to expand access to contraception for Virginia women for two years. Each year, opponents spread misinformation that some forms of contraception cause abortion, even though the science says otherwise. I believe Virginia women deserve better, and I will continue to advocate for access to the highest quality of healthcare for all women.”

Statement from Del. Charniele Herring:

“More than-one third of Planned Parenthood patients are Hispanic women or women of color, and both those demographics are disproportionately more likely to die from cervical cancer. An attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack against women, especially low-income women and women of color. Not a single Republican today joined us to help sustain this veto.”