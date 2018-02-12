House passes Toscano amendment to bar utilities from double-charging consumers for infrastructure improvements

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Virginia House of Delegates today passed House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano’s amendment to HB 1558 that would prevent utility companies, such as Dominion Energy, from charging consumers twice for infrastucture investments.

The amendment was to a bill that would undo the rate freeze of 2015 and subject Dominion’s rate changes to review by the State Corporation Commission. The amendment clarifies that Dominion would not be able to “double dip” by charging consumers twice for infrastructure upgrades and other green energy initiatives.

“The utilities have said there is no ‘double-dip’ in the bill, but not all consumer groups agree,” said Leader Toscano. “This amendment clarifies that there will be no double collection. This bill is by no means perfect, but one of the big objections I have heard from my constituents was to the potential ‘double-dipping’ issue. By passing this amendment, the House has made this imperfect bill better. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we work to invest in green energy while also protecting consumers.”

Related Stories