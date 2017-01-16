House Democrats welcome Ward, Price to leadership team

Virginia House Democrats today elected two new members to fill vacancies on their leadership team.

Delegate Jeion Joyner Ward will serve as Vice Chair of Operations and Delegate Marcia “Cia” Price will serve as Secretary.

Both women hail from the Hampton Roads area. Ward represents the 92nd District, which encompasses a portion of Hampton. Price represents the 95th House District, which includes parts of Newport News and Hampton.

“We are honored to welcome Delegate Ward and Delegate Price to our leadership team,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “Jeion and Cia have both been fierce advocates for the working people of their districts, and we appreciate the fresh perspective that they bring to the table. I look forward to working with both of them in this upcoming legislative session.”

“Delegate Ward and Delegate Price are known for their relentless work ethic and dedication to their constituents,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Jeion and Cia bring even more diversity to our leadership team, which is an excellent reflection of the Commonwealth we represent. I welcome their perspective and experience as together we work to create jobs and build an economy that works for everyone, not just those as the top.”