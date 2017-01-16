House Democrats welcome Ward, Price to leadership team
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Virginia House Democrats today elected two new members to fill vacancies on their leadership team.
Delegate Jeion Joyner Ward will serve as Vice Chair of Operations and Delegate Marcia “Cia” Price will serve as Secretary.
Both women hail from the Hampton Roads area. Ward represents the 92nd District, which encompasses a portion of Hampton. Price represents the 95th House District, which includes parts of Newport News and Hampton.
“We are honored to welcome Delegate Ward and Delegate Price to our leadership team,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “Jeion and Cia have both been fierce advocates for the working people of their districts, and we appreciate the fresh perspective that they bring to the table. I look forward to working with both of them in this upcoming legislative session.”
“Delegate Ward and Delegate Price are known for their relentless work ethic and dedication to their constituents,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Jeion and Cia bring even more diversity to our leadership team, which is an excellent reflection of the Commonwealth we represent. I welcome their perspective and experience as together we work to create jobs and build an economy that works for everyone, not just those as the top.”
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion