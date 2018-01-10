House Democrats achieve proportional representation on committees

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus today achieved two significant victories for the people of Virginia by negotiating an agreement with Republicans that resulted in recorded subcommittee votes and proportional representation on committees.

“For years, House Republicans have killed critical pieces of progressive legislation through unrecorded voice votes, including bills on paid family leave, full-day kindergarten, college affordability, raising the minimum wage, voting rights and campaign finance reform, said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano and Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “That era is over, and we welcome a new era of accountability and governance that is more reflective of last year’s election results.