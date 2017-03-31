 jump to example.com

Herring continues fight against Trump travel ban

Published Friday, Mar. 31, 2017, 4:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark herringAttorney General Mark R. Herring, joined by Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, is leading a coalition of 17 state attorneys general in continuing the fight against President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional travel ban by filing an amicus brief in International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The brief urges the court to reject the Trump administration’s request to reinstate the travel ban while it appeals a decision from the U.S. District Court for Maryland finding that the President’s scaled-back second executive order still likely violates the Establishment Clause of the United States Constitution.

“The second, scaled-back version of President Trump’s travel ban still suffers from the same fatal flaws as the first,” said Attorney General Herring. “The President simply cannot codify religious discrimination in an attempt to keep a campaign promise. The first ban and the looming threat of the second ban have already had a negative impact on our states, our residents, and our economies. Our coalition stands united in continuing to oppose the unconstitutional, unlawful, and deeply un-American ban. I thank all my colleagues, especially Attorney General Frosh, for joining in this effort.”

In urging the Court to continue the current injunction against the travel ban, the states make it clear that:

  • the Trump administration is unlikely to win their appeal
  • the public interest strongly favors a continued injunction against the stay
  • the Trump administration has not demonstrated the required “irreparable harm” that would entitle it to a stay
  • States and their residents will face significant harm if the ban goes into effect

The attorneys general describe the significant harm their residents and states would experience if the ban were allowed to go into effect, writing:

Letting the travel ban take effect would irreparably harm the Amici States.  It would block entry by students, teachers, workers, and tourists from the six majority-Muslim countries.  It would harm our citizens, lawful permanent residents, and resident visa holders, many of whom have family members and loved ones who would be presumptively denied entry.  And it would amplify the message of fear and intimidation communicated to our Muslim communities by a President who has fulfilled his promise to single out Muslims for disfavored treatment.

The states also explain that President Trump’s scaled-back second executive order still “violates the Establishment Clause if President Trump’s primary purpose in issuing it was to keep his campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering the country,” and “because the evidence of the President’s anti-Muslim animus was overwhelming and unrebutted” the plaintiffs cannot succeed in their appeal.

The brief, which was co-written by Attorney General Herring and Attorney General Frosh of Maryland, is joined by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Attorney General Herring has been among the national leaders in challenging President Trump’s ban, winning significant concessions in the revised order that protect Virginia residents from harm and winning the nation’s first and only preliminary injunctionagainst the original travel ban. He also joined 15 of his fellow attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in their successful challenge to the fist ban, as well as Hawaii’s successful challenge against the revised travel ban.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests three area residents for marijuana distribution
Save Our Towns season finale: Harrisonburg embraces immigrants
Charlottesville City Market returns Saturday
MBU announces new scholarship for local students
Ashwood Boulevard, South Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday
One lane closed on Interstate 64 east near Charlottesville this weekend for bridge work
Kaine, Wicker announce push for cybersecurity scholarships
Rural Virginia projects threatened under Trump budget?
Senate committee passes African American history commission bill
Virginians warned about IRS scam cloning Virginia State Police phone numbers
Christopher Newport polls: Democrat race a tossup, as is November
Fishburne Military School announces new five-day boarding
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA plays host to No. 2 Louisville this weekend
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on death of Amy Bleuel, Founder of Project Semicolon
Ralph Northam: Planting seeds in 2017 Virginia governor race
Two children dead in horrible tractor-trailer crash in Buckingham County
Mark Warner remarks at Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia-election investigation
UVA study: Internet crystal ball can predict risk of heart disease, diabetes
Virginia Transit Association calls for bipartisan support of transit funding
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Ralph Northam talks governor race
Virginia State Police investigating Buckingham County fatal crash
Derek Casey strong again: UVA rallies, tops VCU, 4-2
WTJU celebrates 60 years on-air this Saturday with special broadcast event
Bridgewater student receives national Major of the Year recognition
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 