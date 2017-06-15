 jump to example.com

Herring announces ongoing investigation to help address opioid crisis

Published Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, 12:24 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced today that the Commonwealth of Virginia is part of a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in an ongoing investigation to evaluate whether manufacturers have engaged in unlawful practices in the marketing and sale of opioids. The Attorneys General are investigating what role the opioid manufacturers may have played in creating or prolonging this epidemic. The coalition of Attorneys General is using its investigative tools, including subpoenas for documents and testimony, to determine the appropriate course of action to address this opioid epidemic.

mark herringNationwide and in Virginia, opioids-prescription and illicit-are the main driver of drug overdose deaths. Opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths nationwide in 2015, and opioid overdoses have quadrupled nationally since 1999.

“Far too many Virginians are still losing their lives and loved ones to the opioid crisis. I remain committed to combatting this epidemic in our communities with smart, tough prosecutions against dealers and traffickers who profit off addiction as well as education, prevention, outreach, and treatment. This bipartisan investigation into the culpability of opioid manufacturers in creating, sustaining and extending the opioid epidemic is yet another component of our ongoing effort to address this very serious problem facing Virginia,” said Attorney General Herring.

Though the bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General is not identifying specific targets of its investigation at this time, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues want to assure their constituents that they are actively taking steps to help address the ongoing opioid epidemic and considering all tools including litigation against manufacturers.

Attorney General Herring has made combating the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic a top priority, attacking the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources, partnered with U.S. Attorney Dana Boente to create the Hampton Roads Heroin Working Group to develop holistic, community-driven solutions to the heroin and opioid crisis, and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth. During his time in office, Attorney General Herring and his team are working or have worked 90 cases against dealers and traffickers involving more than 434 pounds of heroin worth more than $29.5 million on the street.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Game Notes: Turks look to avoid third straight shutout
P-Nats take rubber match with 4-2 win
UVA golfers Stanger, Bard named to Golfweek All-America team
Warner talks Trump, Sessions, Russia investigation
Wilmington shuts down Hillcats, 9-0
Waynesboro one-hits Turks, wins 7-0
VMI’s Peyton Maddux selected in 33rd Round of MLB Draft by Giants
Charlottesville to propose EMS cost recovery program
Washington Nationals take UVA reliever Bennett Sousa in MLB Draft
OU’s Riley hires UVA assistant Ruffin McNeill to fill vacant coaching spot
Virginia’s Haseley, Doyle earn All-America honors
Carper, Kaine introduce bill to improve healthcare marketplace
Four ways business owners can command more respect from their teams
Virginia alum Derek Fisher to make MLB Debut
Game on: Students gain programming skills while learning to read
American Shakespeare Center receives national grants
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 