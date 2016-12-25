Habitat for Humanity gala celebrates sixth year

The SAW Habitat for Humanity Hope for Homes Gala & Ball committee planners have arranged an an exceptional evening at the historic Stonewall Jackson Hotel.

This year’s theme is gratefulness to the community for the continued support shown the organization and its mission. The event joins community leaders; benefactors, sponsors and philanthropists in an evening to raise awareness of the need for community investment in workforce home ownership. The Gala will be held at the historic Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton on January 21, 2017. Invitations for the black-tie (optional) event have been mailed.

This marks the sixth year for the organization’s Hope for Homes Gala and Ball which has been featured on the pages of Virginian Living magazine. The evening begins with a “celebrity” cocktail reception with a silent auction, open bar, h’orderves, and candid photographs by Norm Carter photography. The silent auction offers valuable packages for get-a-ways, evenings out and fun excursions, along with collectible art. A four-course seated and plated dinner in the hotel’s ballroom is followed by a short program and spirited live auction that features contractor services, handmade quilts, millionaire experiences including penthouse accommodations in Charlottesville on the mall, or the rental keys for a week’s stay at a 7-bedroom tranquil beachfront mansion in Top Sail, North Carolina. The evening continues with after-dinner dancing with live music provided by the “Salute to Swing” orchestra, led by Dr. Leo Mallek of Earlysville. The 17-piece orchestra will perform big band dance music of the 40’s and 50’s and contemporary music – promising a mix of both old and new sounds for those who love music and love to dance.

Gala Family Chairs are (The Honorable) Andrea and Kenneth Oakes of Staunton and Linda and Burk Hershey of Waynesboro. They are returning as chairs for a second year. “This event is extraordinary, it raises funds that build our own community and helps hardworking families,” said The Honorable Andrea Oaks, “I believe in that and Kenneth and I are delighted to serve again.” Family Chair Linda Hershey, President and CEO of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce added, “Sponsorship’s and patrons are vital elements that help this event not only raise awareness but provide funds to prevent sub-standard housing in our community. Permanent solutions for affordable and sustainable work-force housing is an important issue for a vital economy.”

This year Gala planners include: Gala Chair Jennie Hill; Brigadier General William and Anne Alexander; Rebecca Fancher; Charlie and Jackie Frankfort; Rhonda Howdyshell; Susan Humphries; Seth Liskey; Tom Montgomery; Frank and Nancy Summers; Park and Martha Vames; Kimberly Watters; and Lynn White.

Benefactors this year are Seth Liskey of Edward Jones in Staunton; Union Bank & Trust (Leonard Pittman); and The Carter Ellis family. Beverage sponsor MillerCoors is a gold level sponsor. Silver sponsors include Brigadier General Bill Alexander and Anne Alexander; First Bank (Angel Negron); First Bank & Trust, (Bradley Dunsmore); McDonough Toyota (Steve McDonough); Tom Montgomery, Old Colony Construction; Nancy Short in memory of Stella-Louise Sabados; Bobby Whitescarver and Jeanne Hoffman; The Salute to Swing Orchestra; The Stonewall Jackson Hotel; and Joseph and Chapman Williams of Williams Brothers Tree and Lawn Service. Bronze sponsors include: Andy Beasley; Alan Biskey; Norm Carter Photography; Farmers & Merchants Bank (Holly Thorn); Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frankfort; Kelly and Leslie Freed; Leon and Susan Humphries; Tammy Lilly, Lilly Title & Settlement; James Owens in memory of Maggie O’Ruimiselle; Murray Pitts, Graphic Packaging; and Kimberly Waters, KW Graphics and Web. For information on how you can sponsor the event please contact Rhonda Howdyshell at 540 292 0978.

What: SAW Habitat Home for Homes Gala / When: 5 – 11 p.m. Saturday, January 21st, 2017

SAW Habitat Home for Homes Gala / When: Where: Stonewall Jackson Hotel, 24 S. Market Street, Staunton

Stonewall Jackson Hotel, 24 S. Market Street, Staunton Cost: $125 per person. Contact Rhonda Howdyshell, Gala Committee at (540) 292 0978 to be placed on a reserve list for a reservation. More info: www.habitatsaw.org