Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $25.

Founded in 1948, The Four Freshmen are wrapping up their seventh decade touring and performing across the globe.

The group has six Grammy nominations to their credit, with a wave of success through nostalgic renderings of hits like “It’s A Blue World” and “Graduation Day.”

The Four Freshmen have inspired such iconic groups as The Manhattan Transfer, The Lettermen, and the legendary Beach Boys.

Tickets and more information: click here.



