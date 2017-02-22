 jump to example.com

Governor McAuliffe announces relationship with Amazon to push cybersecurity education

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 3:50 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

amazon web servicesGov. Terry McAuliffe today announced a new strategic relationship between Amazon Web Services and the Virginia Cyber Range that will expand the reach of the initiative and help make Virginia a national resource for cybersecurity education. AWS will join the Commonwealth of Virginia and Virginia Tech to support scalable cloud infrastructure and collaborate on cybersecurity educational efforts, enabling the Cyber Range with both content and a closed network for hands-on exercises, competitions, and other simulations.

“Partnerships between the private sector and our academic institutions are critical to solving the cyber workforce challenge,” said Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “Creation of the Cyber Range is just one example of the steps that the Commonwealth of Virginia is taking to position the state as a leader in cybersecurity. In Virginia and across the country, businesses, governments, and private individuals are impacted by the growing threat of cyber-attacks. We need a capable workforce that understands these swiftly changing threats and is ready to mount an agile defense against them.”

By using AWS, the virtual facility will be well positioned to provide Virginia educators access to cybersecurity courseware, as well as a hands-on laboratory environment for students. A variety of innovative Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition environments will round out the lab infrastructure, creating a virtual training ground to hone students’ defensive and offensive cybersecurity skills. In addition, AWS may provide mentorship or internship possibilities for student participants.

“This collaboration is critical to our ability to scale up our offerings and provide infrastructure across the Commonwealth,” said David Raymond, director of the Virginia Cyber Range. Raymond, in cooperation with cybersecurity experts from nine Virginia colleges and universities, began developing this state-of-the-art platform for cybersecurity education in fall 2016. Virginia Tech is the lead institution for the Cyber Range effort. “Our goal is to support Governor McAuliffe’s vision of making Virginia a leading source of cybersecurity expertise.”

Currently, the Cyber Range is supporting hands-on exercises and educational content for over 250 students in three courses at two different Virginia colleges. Additional courses are in development, and more courses across the Commonwealth will use the Cyber Range during fall 2017. The initial focus of the Virginia Cyber Range is to serve Virginia colleges and universities, but will expand to serve high school students, starting with support for student and teacher cybersecurity camps this summer.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this important initiative in Virginia, which is one we hope will spark similar programs across the country,” said Teresa Carlson, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector for AWS. “It’s critical that we have a skilled cybersecurity workforce to meet the growing demands of the field. Security is ‘job zero’ for us at AWS, and we are excited to help inspire the next generation of cyber experts.”

Capabilities of the Cyber Range will be on display at the Commonwealth’s inaugural Cyber Fusion event and Virginia Cyber Cup Challenge on February 24-25 at Virginia Military Institute. Student cybersecurity teams from Virginia’s universities and community colleges have been invited to compete in the Capture the Flag exercise, to be hosted by the Virginia Cyber Range. The winning team will leave with the Virginia Cyber Cup, a traveling trophy indicating their mastery across a range of cyber-related skills.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

Inside the Numbers: As London Perrantes goes, so goes UVA

London Perrantes needs some help. The riddle is figuring out where it’s going to come from.

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 