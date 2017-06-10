 jump to example.com

Generals shut out by TomSox, 3-0

Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 11:22 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Sean McCracken was dazzling in seven innings for Charlottesville in a 3-0 win at Waynesboro on Saturday night.

McCracken (Johns Hopkins) put in seven innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits and striking out five without issuing a walk.

Sean Byrnes (Elon) pitched two innings, allowing a hit, striking out two and walking two, in notching his first save of the summer.

Waynesboro starter Garrett Bye (South Florida) took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits in four innings of work, striking out three and walking two.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats bats break out again in 8-1 win
Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16
James River Rundown tests paddlers’ endurance
Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
Twice as nice: Surging Squirrels sweep doubleheader
Salters homers late for 5-4 Hillcats victory
Bay celebration to showcase farm conservation efforts
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
Pollinator Week is a good time to brush up on pollinators, honeybee health
Wheat tour reveals improved quality and yield potential
Meals on the farm gaining in popularity
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 12-16
Shenandoah National Park seeks public input concerning proposed removal
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 