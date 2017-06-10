Generals shut out by TomSox, 3-0

Sean McCracken was dazzling in seven innings for Charlottesville in a 3-0 win at Waynesboro on Saturday night.

McCracken (Johns Hopkins) put in seven innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits and striking out five without issuing a walk.

Sean Byrnes (Elon) pitched two innings, allowing a hit, striking out two and walking two, in notching his first save of the summer.

Waynesboro starter Garrett Bye (South Florida) took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits in four innings of work, striking out three and walking two.