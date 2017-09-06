Game Notes: VMI hosts Catawba in home opener on Saturday

VMI (0-1) hosts Catawba (1-0) in the 2017 home opener for the Keydets on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN3 and the ESPN app. Wade Branner will provide the play-by-play with Chris Graham on color commentary.

VMI leads the all-time series between the two schools by a 6-3 margin. The meeting will be the first between the schools since 1990.

The Keydets are looking to achieve a 1-1 start for the third consecutive year.

Attending the Game

Tickets – Weather – Game Day Information (VMI.edu) – Updated Game Day Policies (released Sept. 3)

Broadcasts

VMI (0-1)

Catawba (1-0)