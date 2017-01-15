 jump to example.com

Funnyman Skiba returns to Charlottesville

Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, 5:09 pm

funnyman skibaThe United Nations of Comedy Series features Funnyman Skiba on Friday, February 17, 8pm at the Jefferson School Heritage Center in Charlottesville.

So, what is so special about Funnyman Skiba? The list of answers would be too long to provide but ask your favorite comedian, what’s so special about him. Maybe they will tell you that he is nearly impossible to follow behind him on stage or they may act empty headed. Funnyman Skiba is a 4-Time Comic View All-Star, Former Radio Host on the Raheem DeVaughn Show, a regular on TV One, performed at many of the top comedy clubs in the nation, exclusive host of the United Nations of Comedy Tour, and many other credentials. He has shared the stage with Martin Lawrence, Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart and others. His high energy on stage will keep you awake and laughing until your stomach gets tight.

United Nations is responsible for bringing comic names such as Jordan Rock, Sheng Wang, Funnyman Skiba, Bridget McManus, Gina Brillon, Cocoa Brown, Jay Phillips, Jason Andors, Erin Foley, Anthony Devito, Shawn Donnelly, Emma Willmann, Ester Ku of Girl Code, and many others. Only nationally recognized comics are granted the opportunity to headline the United Nations of Comedy Series as well as the Tour. The series does provide regional comics the opportunity to open the show. Every show is a BIG SHOW but remember if you do not see United Nations of Comedy on the advertisement then it is not premiere brand of comedy you have come to know and love since 2002.

The Heritage Center was chosen as the host venue due to its ample free parking, convenient location in the heart of Charlottesville, and its state of the art facility. Also, the center is handicap accessible. The facility has become a cultural hub hosting events such as the Look3 Festival, Virginia Film Festival, and the Juneteenth Festival. Beer, wine and refreshments are always available at the venue.

Doors of the Jefferson School Heritage Center opens at 7pm and showtime at 8pm. Tickets are only $20. Pick yours up at Plan9 Music (Seminole Shopping Plaza 29N) and Sidetracks Music (2nd St Downtown along the railroad tracks). To reserve yours from the convenience of your home, buy tickets safely online: https://unofcomedyskiba.eventbrite.com  Beer, wine and refreshments will be available for your further enjoyment.

The Jefferson School Heritage Center is located at 233 4th Street, Northwest, Charlottesville, VA 22903, across the street from Staples (Downtown). For more information: 434.825.0650

