Funding opportunities available from Augusta Health

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Augusta Health is offering funding opportunities for community health improvement projects and programs focused on the priority areas of need identified in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Applications for funding must be submitted through the Common Grant Application website by 11:59 pm on Monday, August 14.

All community health improvement projects and programs proposed for funding must serve the residents of Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro and be ready for implementation in January, 2018. They must also include an evaluation method for measurable, predicted outcomes that demonstrate project/program effectiveness. Funds awarded must be spent in 2018. Projects and programs in the following priority areas will be considered:

Nutrition, Physical Activity and Weight

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Disease and Stroke

Access to Healthcare Services

Cancer

Substance Abuse

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Tobacco

Chronic Kidney Disease

Injury and Violence

Oral Health

Preference will be given to the top three priorities being addressed by Augusta Health: Nutrition and Physical Activity; Diabetes and Mental Health.

Organizations applying for community health improvement funding must:

Demonstrate core competency in a priority area of focus listed and/or a focus on a social determinant of health.

Have a track record of consistent, demonstrated outcomes following project implementation, as well as grant report compliance.

Be designated a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization or serve as a public agency.

Funding decisions will be announced on Friday, December 15, 2017. Links to the funding applications are:

For first time users/registration:

www.commongrantapplication.com/register.php?refOrgId=42982&refProgId=534&refProgType=all

For returning users (anyone who has used Common Grant Application before:

www.commongrantapplication.com/login.php?refOrgId=42982&refProgId=534&refProgType=all

By going through the Augusta Health website:

www.augustahealth.com/community-outreach/funding

The latest CHNA:

www.augustahealth.com/community-outreach/community-health-needs-assessment

For technical questions about submission, please contact Rhonda Clifton at 540.332.4190 or rclifton@augustahealth.com.

About Augusta Health

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.