Food Lion Hunger Relief Day will benefit Virginians in need

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 11:56 am

Fairgoers will be able to attend the State Fair of Virginia for $5 off the $15 adult admission on opening day, Sept. 29, after donating five Food Lion branded nonperishable food items at the fair Ticket Plaza.

state fair of virginiaYouth and senior tickets will be just $6 instead of $11 with the donation.

All food will be donated to FeedMore and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to help Central Virginians who face hunger.

“We are very thankful for our continued partnership with Food Lion and are proud to have them standing beside us in the fight against hunger,” said Tim McDermott, chief development officer at FeedMore. “Together, we are raising awareness about hunger in Central Virginia and helping our neighbors in their times of need.”

Oya Oliver, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank’s president and CEO, said Food Lion “has been a great supporter of the FRFB, and we are very thankful. It makes me happy to know that through this Hunger Relief Day families will be able to come to the fair and have fun together while helping to feed the hungry in our community.”

Steve Carty, FRFB operations manager, concurred. “Food Lion has always been a tremendous supporter of the food bank,” he said. “This donation shows how they are always looking for ways to help the community.”

State Fair Executive Director Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe said the opportunity to help people in the fair’s neighboring communities is a win-win situation. “We are keenly interested in creating exceptional community connections, and we’re pleased to offer an opportunity to enjoy the fair at a discount while helping neighbors in need.”

In addition, Richmond-area Food Lion stores are offering coupons good for $5 off the purchase of a State Fair weekday Unlimited Ride Wristband. Fairgoers who use the coupon at the fair can purchase a wristband for just $20.

“Food Lion is pleased to offer this opportunity to fairgoers while helping to benefit hungry families in the greater Richmond area at the same time,” said Frankie Marshburn, director of operations for Food Lion’s Richmond market. “Through our Food Lion Feeds community relations program, Food Lion is working to create a better tomorrow by uniting with customers and partners to eliminate the choices families are forced to make when they are hungry.”

   
