Flashing yellow arrow signals installed at intersections in Greene, Fauquier during next two weeks

Traffic signals with flashing yellow left turn arrows will be installed at five intersections on Route 33 and Route 29 in Greene County during the next two weeks. One intersection in Fauquier County will also be outfitted with the new signal heads.

While signal technicians working for the Virginia Department of Transportation are working at the intersection the traffic signals will be turned off and traffic will be controlled by Virginia State Police. Travel lanes will be closed when the technicians are working on the signal heads above the intersection. The locations and dates are:

The new signals will be installed at one intersection in Fauquier County, Route 602 (Rogues Road) at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). That work will be done on Feb. 28 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

VDOT is implementing new signal displays at some local intersections to make left turns safer and more efficient. The new traffic signals include a “flashing yellow arrow” in place of the solid green ball to allow drivers to turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic. A study by the National Cooperative Highway Research Program assessed driver understanding of and response to different types of left-turn controls. The study revealed that the flashing yellow arrow was safer and more effective than the more common green ball at conveying the need to yield before turning left. More information about the flashing yellow arrow signals is on VDOT’s websitehttp://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/flashingyellow.asp

