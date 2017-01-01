Virginia farmers to help shape national Farm Bureau policies

Virginia representatives will join nearly 7,000 Farm Bureau members from across the nation in shaping policies important to farmers and ranchers Jan. 6-11 at the 2017 American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in Phoenix.

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s seven voting delegates and two alternates will join their peers in formulating policies related to biotechnology; food safety and labeling; immigration reform; comprehensive U.S. energy policy; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandates on water and air quality; and the 2018 Farm Bill.

“The issues we discuss at the convention are important issues to U.S. farmers and ranchers, and will potentially affect us all, so it is vital that Virginia representatives attend and help shape those policies,” said VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “We rely on American Farm Bureau to represent our interests in Congress, so it’s important for our voices to be heard.”

Farmers attending this year’s convention also will have the opportunity to attend workshops to help them improve their operations and stay current on important issues.