 jump to example.com

Fall maintenance can pay off with a lush spring lawn

Published Saturday, Sep. 23, 2017, 12:01 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Fall is the best time to grow or manage a cool-season lawn to ensure a beautiful yard in the spring, according to Michael Goatley, a Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension turfgrass specialist.

fall“Warm days and cool nights provide ideal conditions for seed germination and establishment of tall fescue, Kentucky bluegrass, fine-leaf fescues and perennial ryegrass.”

The first step to a healthy lawn a soil test. A cost-effective diagnosis of the soil’s fertility and pH status is often the answer to why turfgrass that was planted may have failed previously, Goatley explained.

“Many of Virginia’s soils are very acidic and probably require a supplemental lime application. The fall and winter months are ideal times to make lime applications, because it takes weeks to months to fully realize the benefit of standard lime treatments.”

It’s best to test your soil at least once every three years to determine whether supplemental lime or nutrients other than nitrogen are required. Soil sample boxes and information is available at soiltest.vt.edu.

Selecting the best cool-season grass also is important for a successful lawn.

“Very specified grass cultivars may not be available at your local garden center or a large retailer,” Goatley cautioned. “If you want the best varieties available, you will need to go to a specialty nursery or turf and landscape supply store to obtain more superior cultivars.”

For new plantings, tilling the soil to a 4- to 6-inch depth is ideal. “This gives you an opportunity to put the information from the soil test to work and incorporate any recommended lime or starter fertilizer that will aid turf establishment,” Goatley explained.

A few passes with an aerator or vertical mower can be used to prepare the soil prior to planting. After planting the seed, irrigate lightly and frequently until seed germination and initial establishment is complete.

Mow turf when it needs to be clipped according to its recommended cutting height, and follow the one-third mowing rule that says you should never remove more than one-third of the leaf blade during any mowing.

If you need to make supplemental nitrogen applications later in the fall after establishment to boost growth or color, remember the acronym “SON,” which represents September, October and November. For more information, visit pubs.ext.vt.edu and peruse the “Lawn & Garden” resources list.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

And now: UVA football has expectations

The media had UVA seventh, and dead last, again, in the ACC Coastal., in the preseason That’s called having no expectations.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

WWE No Mercy Preview: Thoughts on Cena-Reigns, Lesnar-Strowman

WWE loaded up the card for No Mercy, a September Raw brand pay-per-view with two WrestleMania main event-quality matches.

   
Recent Posts
And now: UVA football has expectations
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA shocks Boise State
Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 25-29
Farm Bureau asks for parameters on GMO labeling rule
Beatdown in Boise: UVA hammers Broncos
WWE No Mercy Preview: Thoughts on Cena-Reigns, Lesnar-Strowman
Expect delays on Rt. 250 bypass bridge in Albemarle County this weekend
Warner on DHS notification on Russia election hacks
Live Blog: UVA faces road test at Boise State
Warner, Kaine announce $24 million in grants for housing projects in Virginia
Will the US East Coast escape a direct hit from Hurricane Maria?
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA-Boise State Preview
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at ODU football game
Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute scientists decode breast cancer protein
Companies selected for Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 