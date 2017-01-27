Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians – those who represent Virginia’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community with distinction and who are committed to moving the LGBT community forward – at its 14th annual Commonwealth Dinner on April 1.

“The contributions made by our OUTstanding Virginians are especially poignant this year, and we are proud of their efforts, which impact LGBT Virginians on the local, regional, and national levels,” said James Parrish, executive director of Equality Virginia. “We are grateful to the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians for everything they have done to make Virginia a more welcoming and inclusive place to live.”

2017’s OUTstanding Virginians include:

Lisa Griffin, Richmond: Dr. Griffin has dramatically changed the landscape for transgender people, and in particular transgender youth in Virginia. Since moving to Richmond in 2012, Dr. Griffin has worked to increase mental health and general healthcare for transgender people throughout the state. She helped to broaden services for transgender people at the Health Brigade, Planned Parenthood, UVA Medical Center, and teaches courses on LGBTQ+ identities at VCU.

Equality Virginia has recognized OUTstanding Virginians at its annual Commonwealth Dinner since 2009. The Commonwealth Dinner is Virginia’s largest black-tie gathering for the LGBT community and supporters.

Learn more about the 2017 OUTstanding Virginians at equalityvirginia.org/14th-annual-commonwealth-dinner/commonwealth-dinner-2017.