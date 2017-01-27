 jump to example.com

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 5:21 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

equality virginiaEquality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians – those who represent Virginia’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community with distinction and who are committed to moving the LGBT community forward – at its 14th annual Commonwealth Dinner on April 1.

“The contributions made by our OUTstanding Virginians are especially poignant this year, and we are proud of their efforts, which impact LGBT Virginians on the local, regional, and national levels,” said James Parrish, executive director of Equality Virginia.  “We are grateful to the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians for everything they have done to make Virginia a more welcoming and inclusive place to live.”

2017’s OUTstanding Virginians include:

  • Lisa Griffin, Richmond: Dr. Griffin has dramatically changed the landscape for transgender people, and in particular transgender youth in Virginia. Since moving to Richmond in 2012, Dr. Griffin has worked to increase mental health and general healthcare for transgender people throughout the state. She helped to broaden services for transgender people at the Health Brigade, Planned Parenthood, UVA Medical Center, and teaches courses on LGBTQ+ identities at VCU.
  • Gavin Grimm, Gloucester: Gavin is a senior at Gloucester High School in Virginia and is nationally known as the plaintiff in GG v Gloucester County, a leading case on the civil rights of transgender students in public schools that will soon be heard at the United States Supreme Court. Gavin never sought the spotlight for an act as simple as using the restroom, but through his persistence Gavin has shone a light on the needs of transgender students in our schools.
  • Michael Hamar, Norfolk: Michael is an ardent advocate for LGBT rights locally and throughout the state. He writes an internationally read blog on political and LGBT issues, and articles for Veer and Unity magazines, and supports many LGBT and progressive political organizations and leaders. In 2005 after Hurricane Katrina devastated the gulf coast, he worked to find safe housing and support in Virginia for LGBT residents who lost their homes. He also created an endowment in his late parent’s names to help LGBT students attend college.
  • Victoria Kidd, Winchester: Victoria led the charge for marriage equality in the Commonwealth as one of the plaintiffs in the Virginia marriage case. A longtime supporter of EV, she has greatly helped our outreach efforts in Winchester, hosting CookOUTS for Marriage Equality, and advocating at our Day of Action. In the past year she co-founded the Hideaway Café in downtown Winchester which has become the hub of the LGBT community. She serves on the board of the Virginia ACLU.
  • Rep. Donald McEachin, Richmond: A newly elected U.S. Congressman, McEachin was a leader on LGBT issues and a wonderful ally, connecting the faith and African-American communities with LGBT causes during his time as a state senator. While serving in the Virginia General Assembly, he was a tireless advocate for LGBT Virginians, repeatedly introduced the State Employment Non-Discrimination Act, and championed additional legislation that sought to better our community.
  • Robert Rigby, Arlington: In his role as president of the Fairfax County Public School Pride and a veteran Latin teacher at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Robert has been instrumental in getting protections in place for LGBT students in his district. He started a grassroots movement involving Equality Virginia, TGEA, PFLAG, GLSEN, NOVA Pride, and FCPS Pride to support LGBTQ students, staff, and faculty within the FCPS school district.
  • De Sube, Virginia Beach: De has been a longtime trans activist in the Hampton Roads area for over 20 years. In addition to her former role as the LGBT Center Coordinator at ACCESS AIDS Care, she co-founded two groups: Gender Expression Movement, a support group for trans adults in the southeast area, and the Transgender Assistance Project, whose mission is to offer safe emergency and temporary housing for transgender community members throughout Virginia.

Equality Virginia has recognized OUTstanding Virginians at its annual Commonwealth Dinner since 2009.  The Commonwealth Dinner is Virginia’s largest black-tie gathering for the LGBT community and supporters.

Learn more about the 2017 OUTstanding Virginians at equalityvirginia.org/14th-annual-commonwealth-dinner/commonwealth-dinner-2017.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Equality Virginia recognizes Virginians leading LGBT equality efforts

Equality Virginia will honor the 2017 class of OUTstanding Virginians on April 1.

House Republicans kill bill to rig Virginia Electoral College votes

A Republican whose bill would rig Virginia’s electoral college system today asked a House committee to kill his own bill.

Update: Second victim in Waynesboro drug overdoses dead

The second victim in a suspected Commerce Avenue drug overdose incident has died, according to Waynesboro Police.

Poll: A third of American voters already back Trump impeachment

More than a third of American voters already back the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

Republicans advance bill to rig Electoral College

Virginia's congressional districts are already rigged. Now House Republicans are pushing through a bill to rig the Electoral College.

Poll: Virginia voters not thinking 2017 state elections just yet

Most of you seem to have no idea that there are state elections in Virginia in 2017, much less have an opinion on who should win.

Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

GOP state budget will include 3% pay raise for state employees

The Republican state budget includes a 3% pay raise for state employees and funds to raise the starting salary of Virginia State Police.

Viewpoints on WVPT takes a look inside Vector Industries

Viewpoints takes a look at the operations at Vector Industries, a non-profit that provides employment to people with disabilities.

AG: Bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks likely unconstitutional

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring found that a proposed bill to ban abortion at 20 weeks is “very likely be struck down as unconstitutional.”

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 