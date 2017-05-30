 jump to example.com

Eastman Chemical Company to invest $11.7 million in Henry County

Published Tuesday, May. 30, 2017, 3:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Eastman Chemical Company, a global advanced materials and specialty additives company, will invest $11.7 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Henry County. The company will add a new equipment line within its Performance Films business, which will provide additional capacity in growing the global market for paint protection and window film sold under Eastman’s portfolio of brands. Eastman has film production sites in other areas of the U.S. and outside the country, but decided to invest in its Virginia site because of the favorable business climate. The expansion at its existing site in Virginia will create 15 new jobs.

“As a global giant in the advanced manufacturing industry, Eastman’s decision to add capacity and invest in Martinsville-Henry County is a strong testament to our efforts to grow this critical sector and diversify and build the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This operation has thrived in the region for decades, thanks to the local workforce, infrastructure, and the Commonwealth’s competitive business climate. We are proud to have this industry leader on Virginia’s corporate roster, and we thank Eastman for its continued investment.”

“It’s gratifying to watch the Commonwealth’s existing manufacturing base, which already employs nearly 250,000 workers, expanding and creating new job opportunities for our citizens,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Eastman Chemical is an important corporate partner to Martinsville-Henry County, and this new investment helps secure the company’s future longevity in the region and in the Commonwealth.”

With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman Chemical Company works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had revenues of approximately $9 billion last year.

“This expansion positions Eastman to meet the great growth in demand for window and paint protection films we’re seeing from our customers around the world,” said Travis Smith, Vice President and General Manager of Eastman’s Performance Films business. “This investment further solidifies Eastman’s commitment to the window and paint protection films markets and to making our manufacturing site in Henry County a state-of-the-art facility that produces the world’s highest quality films products.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henry County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $110,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds. Eastman is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Eastman is at the forefront as an employer of choice in Henry County and as a community leader,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. “We are ecstatic about today’s announcement and Eastman’s future in our community.”

“I am happy to applaud Eastman on its continued investment in Henry County,” said Delegate Les Adams. “As the state Representative for this region, it is good news to deliver when a local company is ready to expand.”

“Today’s announcement of Eastman’s expansion in Southside is great news for our region,” said State Senator William M. “Bill” Stanley, a member of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. “Ever since Eastman Chemical Company established operations here in Virginia, it has been a treasured corporate partner with the Martinsville-Henry County community, and their continued commitment to our citizens is proof-positive that the foundation of the new economy in advanced manufacturing starts right here, right now. The Tobacco Commission is proud to partner with the Governor’s office and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to assist in making this expansion of Eastman’s business operations here in Virginia possible.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA golfer Jimmy Stanger named First-Team All-American
What to do about hearing loss
Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24
Virginia’s largest municipal utility solar farm to begin construction in August
Charlottesville People’s Summit to bring progressives together on June 10
Andrew Sneathern announces candidacy for Fifth District Democratic nomination
Battles of Cross Keys, Port Republic focus of June 9-10 event
As corn pest ravages crops in Africa, Virginia Tech program leads the charge
Lime Kiln Theater presents Will Lee, Danny Knicely, John Flower
Celebrate National Trails Day at Shenandoah National Park
Single-day tickets available for Red Wing Roots Music Festival
P-Nats hold on for win in final game with Blue Rocks
Salem tops Hillcats in series finale, 4-3
Stanley Brothers, Clinch Mountain Boys honored at Moss Arts Center
UVA baseball seeded second in Fort Worth
Shenandoah announces prize winners for 2017
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 