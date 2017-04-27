 jump to example.com

Dominion honors volunteers of the year, donates $13,000 to local charities

Published Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, 7:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Dominion is honoring its top company volunteers this spring by paying it forward with $1,000 donations to each recipient’s charity of choice.

dominion virginia powerNow in its 33rd year, Dominion’s “Benjamin J. Lambert, III, Volunteer of the Year program” will recognize 12 individual employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia whose volunteer efforts brightened the lives of others or made lasting improvements to communities in 2016.

In addition, all employees from Kewaunee Power Station in Wisconsin will receive a consolidated Volunteer of the Year award for outstanding group efforts during 2016.

“The work of Dominion’s volunteers lifts our cities, communities and neighborhoods,” said Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our employees offer optimism and exhibit personal generosity in the time they dedicate to helping others.”

The 2016 Dominion Volunteers of the Year and their charities of choice are:

  • Pamela Dumire, Akron, Ohio, Multiple Sclerosis Ohio Buckeye Chapter
  • Barbara Gilliland, Woodbridge, Va., NOVA Pets Alive
  • William Gwynn, New Canton, Va., Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad
  • Jeff Heffelman, Dumfries, Va., SPARK
  • Kewaunee Power Station employees, Carlton, Wis., Lakeshore Community Pantry
  • John Marlow, Parkersburg, W.Va., Humane Society of Parkersburg
  • Cathy Niedermayer, Richmond, Va., Friends United with the Richmond Shelter (FURS)
  • Marty O’Baker, Alexandria, Va., Mt. Savage Volunteer Fire Company
  • Shane Olson, Richmond, Va., National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MSRide 2017
  • Anthony J. Perry, Cleveland, Ohio, Three Deuce Five Marine Foundation
  • April N. Stephens, Cleveland, Ohio, Zane’s Foundation
  • Gary Venturini, Kittanning, Pa., Zachary’s Mission
  • Courtney Young, Norfolk, Va., Virginia State University Alumni Association

Dominion will pay tribute to its employees at Volunteer of the Year ceremonies in Richmond on April 24 and in Akron, Ohio, on May 4.

Dominion volunteers dedicate their time to a variety of charitable activities – from stocking food pantries to building outdoor classrooms, weatherizing homes to reading to children. A wide range of nonprofit organizations have benefitted, including those working to improve the environment, revitalize communities, promote education and meet human needs. For instance, since 2000 Dominion employees have tackled more than 200 environmental projects — helping to beautify parks, clean rivers, replace osprey platforms, build urban gardens and more.

In 2016, Dominion and the Dominion Foundation contributed $26.6 million to charitable organizations helping to improve the quality of life in communities across the company’s footprint.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Offensive outburst sends Hillcats to 13-7 win at Salem
2nd Life Inc. to invest nearly $1 million to expand operation in Richmond
Become smarter: Five ways to wise up
Summer forecast: Early storms to hold back heat in Northeast
Potomac, Frederick split doubleheader
Virginia Tech professor enlists French residents for study validating pollution-driven health claims
Warner, Portman push access to dual enrollment for low-, middle-income students
Virginia congressional delegation urges financial aid flexibility in absence of IRS tool
Portman, Kaine praise bill promoting early hearing detection in newborns, infants, young children
Virginia State Police experiencing email outage
George Mason adds UConn grad transfer Natalie Butler
OneVirginia2021 sponsored plaintiffs file gerrymandering appeal to Supreme Court
Rockingham County Interstate 81 rest area closure rescheduled for Thursday
Virginia Department of Health urges caution following heavy rains
McAuliffe signs Filler-Corn birth control bill into law
ACC Teleconference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 