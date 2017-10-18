Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar, onshore wind generation proposals
Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking bids for approximately 300 megawatts of solar and onshore wind generation.
The company has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and is soliciting bids for energy, capacity and environmental attributes including Renewable Energy Certificates for new solar and onshore wind facilities 10 to 150 megawatts (ac) in size. The facilities must be located in Virginia and be interconnected to Dominion Energy Virginia’s transmission and/or distribution system.
The proposals can be for power purchase agreements and/or the purchase of development projects. The RFP outlines the proposal requirements and power and asset purchase agreement terms requiring commercial operations dates in 2019 or 2020, as well as the price and non-price evaluation criteria.
Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by October 27, 2017 with final proposals due on December 1, 2017. Bidders seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents should visit: www.dominionenergy.com/
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 25,700 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion Energy operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information about Dominion Energy, visit the company’s website at www.DominionEnergy.com.
Discussion