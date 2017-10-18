Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar, onshore wind generation proposals

Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking bids for approximately 300 megawatts of solar and onshore wind generation.

The company has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) and is soliciting bids for energy, capacity and environmental attributes including Renewable Energy Certificates for new solar and onshore wind facilities 10 to 150 megawatts (ac) in size. The facilities must be located in Virginia and be interconnected to Dominion Energy Virginia’s transmission and/or distribution system.

The proposals can be for power purchase agreements and/or the purchase of development projects. The RFP outlines the proposal requirements and power and asset purchase agreement terms requiring commercial operations dates in 2019 or 2020, as well as the price and non-price evaluation criteria.

Notices of Intent to Bid and Confidentiality Agreements are due by October 27, 2017 with final proposals due on December 1, 2017. Bidders seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents should visit: www.dominionenergy.com/ 2017solarwindrfp.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 25,700 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion Energy operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information about Dominion Energy, visit the company’s website at www.DominionEnergy.com.