Dinner Diva: Frugal is as frugal does

Frugal is as frugal does — at least, that’s what my mama used to say. Actually, I think that was “stupid”, not frugal, and I think that was Forrest Gump’s mama, not mine. But I digress … we’re talking about frugality here, not stupidity. Although a case for stupidity could be made for the way we buy groceries these days —throwing just about anything in our carts.

The first mistake is thinking we have no time and are therefore slaves to convenience foods. What’s so helpful about Hamburger Helper, anyway? It’s full of scary ingredients, costs too much money and isn’t doing a thing for you health-wise.

The second mistake we make is thinking we are the exception to the 24-hours-a-day rule — we all have the same amount of time each day. So why not make real food for yourself and your family a priority? Cooking from scratch doesn’t require leg irons attached to you and the stove and dramatic farewells to family and friends. You will see other rooms in your house, and yes, you can have a life. It is really easy to pull this off — I’ve done it for years.

You absolutely need a plan. Write down everything your family likes. Is spaghetti a winner? Does the family like the way you make Great Aunt Suzy’s Chicken Supreme (all done with healthy ingredients, of course) or is Great Aunt Suzy’s Chicken Supreme too time-consuming to make? Then ditch it and start over.

Bottom line: Your dinners have to be simple. Some should be double-able and freeze-able. Every time you make meatloaf, make two. Double casseroles. Then you can have a frozen stash on those days when life isn’t coming together.

Sounds basic, right? It is. But it is amazing how many people live off adrenaline, driving home from work each day, sweating it out because they don’t have one earthly idea what’s for dinner. If you have a plan, the world is your oyster.

Here’s a great recipe guaranteed to get you in and out of the kitchen fast and have the family begging for more!

Muy Nacho Stuffed Shells

12 ounces jumbo shells (32-36 shells) —uncooked

3/4 pound extra-lean ground beef

1/4 cup quick oatmeal, uncooked

1 package (1.25-ounce) low-sodium taco seasoning mix (no msg)

1 cup water

1 can (16-ounce) refried beans with chilies

1 cup low-fat cheddar cheese — shredded

3/4 cup mild, medium or hot salsa (your favorite jarred variety)

1 can (8-ounce) tomato sauce

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

Optional garnishes: grated low-fat cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, salsa, avocado, carefully chopped. Prepare pasta. While pasta is cooking, cook up the beef in a large skillet until browned; drain well and add the oatmeal. Add taco seasoning mix and water; simmer 5 minutes or until thickened. Stir in beans and cheese. Cook until smooth and well-mixed. When pasta is done, drain well. Fill shells with beef mixture (1-2 tablespoons per shell). Combine salsa and tomato sauce in a saucepan. Cook until heated, stirring occasionally.

Preheat oven to 350. Spread 1/2 cup sauce over the bottom of a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Place filled shells side by side on top of sauce; pour remaining sauce evenly over shells. Cover with tent of aluminum foil; bake 35-40 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish as desired.

Now go get your frugal on!

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.