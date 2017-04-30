Dinner Diva: Cultural foodie

Don’t be a snooty foodie! Be a cultural foodie.

Exploring different cultures doesn’t mean you have to grab your passport and get on a long flight across the world. It can be as simple as eating an ethnic meal. Yes indeed, a deliciously prepared meal can broaden your palate’s horizons and give you a glimpse of a whole different culture.

Remember the first time you tried chips and salsa at the neighborhood Mexican restaurant?

Or the spicy stir-fry with the crunchy veggies, velvety chicken and tasty sauce that came with chopsticks?

When we learn to appreciate the ethnic diversity in food, new flavors and experiences in eating, we naturally broaden our worldview.

These recipes are delicious, full of flavor, adapted to fit your eating style (paleo, low carb options on all) and best of all, won’t keep you in the kitchen for hours on end!

Today’s new recipe, Asian Short Ribs is Paleo!

Asian Short Ribs

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 pounds beef short ribs

2 large carrots, chopped

1/2 jalapeno, chopped

1 small red bell pepper, de-seeded, de-ribbed and chopped

1/2 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup coconut aminos

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon grated gingerroot

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 large clove garlic, minced

Directions:

Place first 5 ingredients (beef short ribs through onion) in a large crock cooker.

In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients (coconut aminos through garlic); pour mixture over short ribs and vegetables in the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 5 hours, or until meat is falling off the bones and vegetables are tender.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.