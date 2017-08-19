Dems announce speakers for 2017 Labor Day Celebration
The Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Democratic committees announced the list of speakers to the 2017 Democratic Labor Day Celebration.
- The former Democratic candidate for Vice President: Senator Tim Kaine
- Current Democratic candidate for Governor: Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam
- Current Democratic candidate for Attorney General: Att. General Mark Herring
- Current Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor: Justin Fairfax
- Candidate for House of Delegates 26th District: Brent Finnegan
- Candidate for House of Delegates 58th District: Kellen Squire
- Candidate for House of Delegates 25th District: Angela Lynn
The event will be held at the JMU Festival Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 3. Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 pm with the program getting underway at 6:15 pm.
Tickets are $50 a person or $400 for a table, and they can be purchased online at hburgdems.com.
Payment can also be mailed by check to HDC P.O. Box 981, Harrisonburg VA 22803.
The JMU Festival Ballroom is located at 1301 Carrier Drive, Harrisonburg.
