Dems announce speakers for 2017 Labor Day Celebration

The Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Democratic committees announced the list of speakers to the 2017 Democratic Labor Day Celebration.

The former Democratic candidate for Vice President: Senator Tim Kaine

Current Democratic candidate for Governor: Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam

Current Democratic candidate for Attorney General: Att. General Mark Herring

Current Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor: Justin Fairfax

Candidate for House of Delegates 26th District: Brent Finnegan

Candidate for House of Delegates 58th District: Kellen Squire

Candidate for House of Delegates 25th District: Angela Lynn

The event will be held at the JMU Festival Ballroom on Sunday, Sept. 3. Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 pm with the program getting underway at 6:15 pm.

Tickets are $50 a person or $400 for a table, and they can be purchased online at hburgdems.com.

Payment can also be mailed by check to HDC P.O. Box 981, Harrisonburg VA 22803.

The JMU Festival Ballroom is located at 1301 Carrier Drive, Harrisonburg.