Democrats call for equal representation on joint subcommittee to study 2017 election

House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano, Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw, House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke today issued the following statement calling for equal representation between Republicans and Democrats on the joint subcommittee to study the 2017 election, announced today by House and Senate Republicans.

“We hope that our Republican colleagues are serious about meaningful reforms that will ensure the voices of voters are heard and their ballots are counted. Given the magnitude of voting rights issues, we request equal representation between Republicans and Democrats on this joint subcommittee.”