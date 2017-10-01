Daytime closures of Route 11 in Natural Bridge Oct. 3-5

A portion of Route 11 (Lee Highway) through Natural Bridge State Park in Rockbridge County is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, through Thursday, October 5. These daytime closures are for a series of tests on the Natural Bridge geological formation.

The Route 11 closure is between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 760 (Golf Course Road.) Drivers can access Natural Bridge State Park or the Natural Bridge Hotel and Conference Center by using Interstate 81 exit 180, and then following Route 11 south for about 3.5 miles.

School buses and emergency vehicles will continue to use Route 11 during this time. All other through traffic will detour onto I-81 between exits 175 and 180. All work is weather permitting.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is partnering with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation as DCR moves forward with master plan efforts for Natural Bridge State Park. The October 3-5 geological tests, conducted by the Radford University Department of Geology, are part of this partnership.

Additional information is available at VDOT’s Natural Bridge Study Page: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockbridge_county_8211_route_11_natural_bridge_state_park.asp

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.