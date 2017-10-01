 jump to example.com

Dairy Road bridge project update

Published Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, 4:10 pm

The pedestrian bridge on Dairy Road across the 250 Bypass has been open for a few weeks.

route 250Work under the road bridge is close to completion. Most of the bearings and anchor bolts that were slated for replacement are in place and the beam end painting is well underway.

Following the underside work, the concrete deck repairs will begin.

The existing sidewalk (which is now closed) will be removed starting Sunday night, October 1. This process will take a full 3 nights to complete as it must be removed in sections. There will be full road closures on both Dairy Road and Rt. 250, between 11pm-6am on Sunday/Monday, Monday/Tuesday and Tuesday/Wednesday. These road closures will occur just as they did when the new pedestrian bridge was set with police presence at either end of the closure.

Following the sidewalk removal and deck repairs, the contractor will complete various concrete repairs, bridge joint replacement, epoxy overlay to seal the bridge deck and general site clean-up and demobilization.

The contractor will continue working nights to avoid interruptions to the school bus schedules and to maintain the daily flow of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular, associated with Charlottesville High School and Walker Upper Elementary School.

The work on the road bridge will continue to result in intermittent closures of the bridge at night (after 7pm) as well as intermittent lane closures on Rt. 250.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of October, but may extend into early November.

The dates and times noted above are subject to change as weather and site circumstances may dictate. If there are significant changes to the above schedule, we will update notices as time allows.

 
Discussion
 
