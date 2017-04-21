 jump to example.com

CTB seeks public input on roads projects: Staunton District meeting April 27

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 2:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

staunton district transportationThe public is invited to share comments on transportation projects that have been scored and recommended for funding through Virginia’s data-driven, prioritization process.

This process was used to score over 400 transportation projects proposed by localities and regional planning bodies across the state. The scoring is a key part of a law, referred to as SMART SCALE, to facilitate investment of limited tax dollars in the right transportation projects. The public is also invited to share comments on other non-SMART SCALE projects as well as new projects valued in excess of $25 million.

Following the public meetings listed below, public comments will be considered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) as it develops the FY 2018-2023 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects. The CTB will select the final list of scored as well as approved projects to be included in the SYIP. All federally eligible projects in the six-year improvement program will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds.

 

Staunton District meeting details

  • Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.
  • Blue Ridge Community College
  • Plecker Center for Continuing Education,
  • One College Lane, Weyers Cave

 

Online sources

You can also submit your comments by email or mail by May 16, 2017:

For roads and highways: Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219.

For transit and rail: DRPTPR@drpt.virginia.gov or Public Information Office, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation 600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond VA, 23219.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Toll Relief benefits to increase for qualified Norfolk, Portsmouth residents
Charlottesville Gas wins damage prevention award
Veterinary college to offer free eye exams for service dogs in May
Ken J. Nafziger conducts final Chamber Singers concert featuring alumni guests
Local school board members endorse Tom Perriello for governor
UVA adds Hudson Bates to volleyball staff
McAuliffe announces recipients of the 2017 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards
United Way of Greater Augusta marks National Volunteer Week with Week of Caring
Culpeper District: Share your input on transportation priorities
Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery adds Dr. Jaime Lee to board
Mudbass Classic Tournament at Virginia Tech takes place on April 29
VCU forum to explore past, present and future of anti-Semitism in the United States
Washington and Lee adopts new tool that takes intimidation factor out of college cost calculator
Robot process automation a unique way to help out banking industry
Derby contenders have no shortage of Secretariat bloodlines
Ride the Drive event in Shenandoah National Park
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 