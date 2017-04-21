CTB seeks public input on roads projects: Staunton District meeting April 27

The public is invited to share comments on transportation projects that have been scored and recommended for funding through Virginia’s data-driven, prioritization process.

This process was used to score over 400 transportation projects proposed by localities and regional planning bodies across the state. The scoring is a key part of a law, referred to as SMART SCALE, to facilitate investment of limited tax dollars in the right transportation projects. The public is also invited to share comments on other non-SMART SCALE projects as well as new projects valued in excess of $25 million.

Following the public meetings listed below, public comments will be considered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) as it develops the FY 2018-2023 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects. The CTB will select the final list of scored as well as approved projects to be included in the SYIP. All federally eligible projects in the six-year improvement program will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds.

Staunton District meeting details

Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Community College

Plecker Center for Continuing Education,

One College Lane, Weyers Cave

Online sources

Scored projects recommended for funding:

vasmartscale.org/documents/2018documents/fy_2018_staff_recommended_funding_scenario.xlsx

vasmartscale.org/documents/2018documents/fy_2018_staff_recommended_funding_scenario.xlsx Project prioritization information:

vasmartscale.org/

vasmartscale.org/ Six-Year Improvement Program:

virginiadot.org/projects/syp-default.asp

drpt.virginia.gov/about-us/finance-procurement/syip/

You can also submit your comments by email or mail by May 16, 2017:

For roads and highways: Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219.

For transit and rail: DRPTPR@drpt.virginia.gov or Public Information Office, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation 600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond VA, 23219.