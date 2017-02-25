 jump to example.com

Creigh Deeds: Silly season in Virginia politics

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:16 am

creigh deedsAs we close the 2017 session, it’s clear that the silly season is upon us. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election every two years, which means a delegate is never more than a year away from the campaign. Many of my colleagues in the House remain in permanent campaign mode. In addition to all House seats being on the ballot this fall, Virginians will elect our Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General. In election years, you often see more bills that serve the purpose of being highlighted on a brochure and turning out voters.

One example is the so-called sanctuary city bill, House Bill 2000. The bill basically states that no locality in Virginia can limit the enforcement of federal immigration laws within its boundaries. Virginia is a Dillon Rule state. Our local governments only have the authority expressly given to them by the state. So no matter what a mayor or a councilmember or supervisor may say, sanctuary cities are not allowable under the law in Virginia. However, the language of the bill can be construed to require law enforcement to prioritize the enforcement of federal immigration law, which would be the biggest unfunded mandate in Virginia history. Local police departments and Sheriffs’ offices generally have their hands full enforcing state and local laws. If the federal government cannot enforce immigration law, how is the locality supposed to improve upon that?

I certainly understand the unease about immigration. We live in a dangerous time, but Virginia’s economy and culture has improved over the centuries precisely because of immigration. Most people come to this country for the same reason our ancestors came: freedom and opportunity.

On Wednesday of this week, HB 2000 was coming up for a vote, which we knew would be along party lines.  The Senate, while not as caught up in the silly season as the House, is still a partisan body. The Republicans have a 21-19 edge. Despite this advantage, for the sixth time this session a Republican member inadvertently cast a vote with the Democrats to put the Lieutenant Governor in the position of breaking a tie. Lt. Governor Northam voted against HB 2000 to defeat the bill. Immediately, the Republican member who made the mistake requested a reconsideration of the vote. On the second vote, the bill passed on a party-line 21-19 vote. Within five minutes of that vote, one of the Republican candidates for governor put out a press release criticizing the Lt. Governor’s action. It’s very interesting the large number of voting errors that have happened on critical, party-line votes. This kind of politics, imported from Washington, does not reflect our traditions in the General Assembly.

One of the things that I remind school groups of when visiting the Capitol is the unique place Virginia has in American history. Our legislature was the first representative body to meet in the western hemisphere. What happens in the other 49 state capitals and Washington is at least in part modeled after what happened in Virginia first. I tell students they should be very proud. However, in the silly season of an election year, that pride goes out the door. Despite our traditions, we are reminded that we here in Virginia are just like everybody else.

We are at the point in the legislative session, near the close, where everything is in conference. The conference committees must develop final compromise language for the House and Senate to approve. A couple of significant policy issues with which I’ve been involved are headed to conference.

First, legislation sponsored in the Senate by Senator Emmett Hanger and in the House by Delegate Peter Farrell to redefine the mandated services of community service boards is in conference. Both the House and Senate have added same day access, but we still have some disagreement over the scheduling of the remaining items, which will be expensive. The second bill involves the review of jail deaths. Senator John Cosgrove, Delegate Rob Bell, and I introduced bills addressing this issue, and it is one of the good policy issues that might have been derailed in order to divert funds to pay increases. We still have a chance to get something done, and that will be decided in conference within the next two days.

The budget, which has been well reported on in the press, has been released in the form of a conference report. Many of the salary issues and the mental health advances I’ve written about have been addressed. There was less disagreement this year simply because there was less discretionary spending to fight over. You can read an overview here.

It has been my pleasure to serve you in the Senate of Virginia during the 2017 Session. Within a few days I will be back home and look forward to hearing your continued concerns or comments. I can be reached in Charlottesville at (434) 296-5491 or in Hot Springs at (540) 839-2473.

Creigh Deeds is a Virginia state senator.

