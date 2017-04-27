Charles Graves retires after 44 years at WSVA

After 44 years of service, well known Valley radio announcer Charles Graves has decided to retire from WSVA Radio in Harrisonburg.

Graves, known by listeners for his deep, melodious voice, has been familiar to fans of WSVA since he started at the station in 1973. He remains perhaps the most requested announcer by advertisers in the Shenandoah Valley.

Graves started his radio career while at Madison College, working for the college radio station WMRA. He also worked at WRAA-AM in Luray before finally arriving at Harrisonburg’s WSVA.

In addition to his work producing commercials, Graves has been disc jockey with several local stations in the WSVA family, including the Top 40 Q-101 FM. He has also spent time over the years as the engineer for hundreds of live sports broadcasts of James Madison University football and basketball as well as many local high school games.

Graves has always had an interest in the weather and spent many years as the afternoon weather reporter with the WSVA group of stations, which are now known as Harrisonburg Radio Group.

Planning to stay busy in retirement, Graves will continue to do voice work from his home studio in Mt. Clinton, where he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and family.