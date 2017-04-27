Charles Graves retires after 44 years at WSVA
Published Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, 5:25 pm
Front Page » Events » Charles Graves retires after 44 years at WSVA
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
After 44 years of service, well known Valley radio announcer Charles Graves has decided to retire from WSVA Radio in Harrisonburg.
Graves, known by listeners for his deep, melodious voice, has been familiar to fans of WSVA since he started at the station in 1973. He remains perhaps the most requested announcer by advertisers in the Shenandoah Valley.
Graves started his radio career while at Madison College, working for the college radio station WMRA. He also worked at WRAA-AM in Luray before finally arriving at Harrisonburg’s WSVA.
In addition to his work producing commercials, Graves has been disc jockey with several local stations in the WSVA family, including the Top 40 Q-101 FM. He has also spent time over the years as the engineer for hundreds of live sports broadcasts of James Madison University football and basketball as well as many local high school games.
Graves has always had an interest in the weather and spent many years as the afternoon weather reporter with the WSVA group of stations, which are now known as Harrisonburg Radio Group.
Planning to stay busy in retirement, Graves will continue to do voice work from his home studio in Mt. Clinton, where he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and family.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion