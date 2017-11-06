How to buy a house at an auction

Buying a house at an auction can be very tempting. Anyone who wants to buy a new home may be attracted by the possibility of buying a good property below the market value. Maybe for less money you can get a property of greater size and much more pleasant than what you would get through a sale of traditional property. Most auctions occur when the owner of the property has not been able to meet the established payments and the financial institution executes the mortgage on the property to settle the debt. However, many times the owner of the property is the one in charge of the auction as it is a very good alternative if you want to sell a property quickly in a slow market. There are also cases where the property has been inherited and to be able to receive money quickly, we choose to bring the properties to auction.

Steps

As a first step you should contact a lawyer who specializes in real estate transactions. This way you will get advice and help if you are considering buying a house at an auction. Buying a house at an auction is riskier and more complicated than buying one in the traditional market. You should not try it without the help of a lawyer unless you have experience buying properties in real estate auctions.

If the auction is about the sale of a house where the mortgage is being executed by a financial institution, the property is often in the process of being executed. In addition to the expenses of the house, if the property is auctioned in your favor you may have to take charge of unpaid taxes associated with the property. Any real estate lawyer can help you understand all the terms in the contract and see if there is any outstanding debt attached to the property before the auction.

These extra expenses or pending taxes associated with the property may also exist in those houses that are being auctioned by their owners or as part of an asset agreement. It is currently stipulated by law that any auctioneer (whether the owner or not) is responsible for disclosing this information to all interested parties before accepting any offer for the property.