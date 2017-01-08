Bridgewater College VP named Mentor of the Year by CASE

Dr. Maureen C. Silva, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Bridgewater College, has received the Mentor of the Year Award for 2017 by District III of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

The CASE District III Award Programs highlights the best in advancement across the Southeast. The Mentor of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has made an impact on other advancement professionals through their mentorship.

Dr. Silva was nominated by a mentee who benefited directly from her personal and professional leadership. She will receive the award Feb. 7 in Nashville, Tenn.

“This is an incredible honor and I feel blessed in so many ways. I am thrilled to be working with an outstanding Advancement team who all work tirelessly to be the best professionals possible, but I must also give thanks to the mentors in my life who took the time to help develop me throughout my career, and to Bridgewater College for creating a work atmosphere that fosters collaboration and support. I am fortunate to be part of this community and appreciate this opportunity every day.”

Dr. Silva came to Bridgewater College in 2014 with a broad background in higher education development and fundraising. Before coming to Bridgewater, she worked at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) as Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the SMCM Foundation.

Prior to joining SMCM, Silva served as Associate Vice Chancellor and Campaign Director at the University of Denver and Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Colorado School of Mines. Silva has a Ph.D. in higher education organization and governance from the University of Denver, and a master’s of nonprofit management from Regis University.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.